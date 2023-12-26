Left Menu

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will decide on Wednesday how it will proceed with its Red Sea routes after suspending shipments there in response to safety concerns, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. "We will decide tomorrow how we will proceed," the Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson said.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-12-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:13 IST
Hapag-Lloyd to decide on Wednesday about its Red Sea routes
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will decide on Wednesday how it will proceed with its Red Sea routes after suspending shipments there in response to safety concerns, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. Several firms stopped transiting the Red Sea after attacks earlier in December against ships, disrupting global trade through the Suez Canal.

Denmark's Maersk said on Sunday it was preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing the deployment of a U.S.-led military operation designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area. "We will decide tomorrow how we will proceed," the Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson said.

