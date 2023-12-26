UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-12-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:43 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
British maritime authorities on Tuesday received two reports of sightings of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) followed by two explosions near a vessel about 50 miles west of Yemen's port of Hodeidah.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said vessel was in communication with coalition forces operating in the area and reported itself and its crew as safe.
UKMTO said in a subsequent advisory it received confirmation from the vessel that it is continuing its voyage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi rebel threats grow
Cruise missile from Yemen strikes tanker ship: US officials
Private intelligence firms say a ship has been attacked in the Red Sea off Yemen amid Houthi rebel threats on shipping, reports AP.
UKMTO: Reports of incident on vessel west of Yemen's port Mokha, fire onboard
Missile strikes Norwegian-flagged tanker in Red Sea off Yemen in apparent expansion of rebel attacks