UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-12-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
British maritime authorities on Tuesday received two reports of sightings of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) followed by two explosions near a vessel about 50 miles west of Yemen's port of Hodeidah.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said vessel was in communication with coalition forces operating in the area and reported itself and its crew as safe.

UKMTO said in a subsequent advisory it received confirmation from the vessel that it is continuing its voyage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

