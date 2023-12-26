UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen

British maritime authorities on Tuesday received two reports of sightings of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) followed by two explosions near a vessel about 50 miles west of Yemen's port of Hodeidah.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said vessel was in communication with coalition forces operating in the area and reported itself and its crew as safe.

UKMTO said in a subsequent advisory it received confirmation from the vessel that it is continuing its voyage.

