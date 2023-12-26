Rajasthan: ASI arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe
- Country:
- India
An assistant sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Sikar.
Accused ASI Intyaz Khan, posted at Fatehpur Sadar police station, had demanded the bribe from a complainant while threatening to arrest him in a case registered against him, anti-corruption bureau ADG Hemant Priyadarshy said.
After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while taking the bribe amount of Rs 50,000. He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Priyadarshy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ADG Hemant Priyadarshy
- Rajasthan
- Rs 50
- 000
- Fatehpur Sadar
- Sikar
- Priyadarshy
ALSO READ
Live updates | Israel says it's ready to fight for months to defeat Hamas as deaths surpass 17,000
More than 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in over two months: Taliban
Rajasthan BJP legislature party meet at 4 pm, suspense over CM to end
Thermax arm bags Rs 500 crore order for setting up 5 bio-CNG plants
"BJP elevates ordinary workers to big posts": Pramod Sharma, brother-in-law of Rajasthan CM designate