Rajasthan: ASI arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 16:44 IST
Rajasthan: ASI arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Sikar.

Accused ASI Intyaz Khan, posted at Fatehpur Sadar police station, had demanded the bribe from a complainant while threatening to arrest him in a case registered against him, anti-corruption bureau ADG Hemant Priyadarshy said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while taking the bribe amount of Rs 50,000. He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Priyadarshy said.

