NLC India contributes Rs. 4.30 crore to Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund

NLC India Ltd, under the Ministry of Coal, contributed Rs. 4.30 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, including Rs.2.30 crores, as one day salary from NLC India’s employees. The assistance is for fostering recovery of the people affected by the recent flood caused by Cyclone Michaung that devastated Chennai and the surrounding districts of Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu, and also to help people affected by the recent unprecedented heavy rain in the southern districts of Tuticorin and Tirunelveli.

NLC India Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli handed over the cheque for Rs. 4.30 crore today to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri. M.K. Stalin, at Tamil Nadu Government Secretariat in the presence of Chief Secretary Shri. Shiv Das Meena.

NLC India had also extended its helping hand by deploying 18 giant 25 HP water pumps along with its engineers and technicians during 5th to 15th December and cleared inundation of crucial locations and cleared 51,20,000 cubic feet of water from the flood affected dwelling places.

Presently, from 17th December, NLC India has deployed 12 number of similar 25 HP pumps in the flood affected Tuticorin district to mitigate the sufferings due to incessant rain. Further, drinking water supply is being extended from the RO plant of NLCIL’s Joint Venture Power Plant, NTPL, at Tuticorin. for the people of flood affected areas.

(With Inputs from PIB)