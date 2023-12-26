Left Menu

NLC India contributes Rs. 4.30 crore to Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund

Presently, from 17th December, NLC India has deployed 12 number of similar 25 HP pumps in the flood affected Tuticorin district to mitigate the sufferings due to incessant rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 17:13 IST
NLC India contributes Rs. 4.30 crore to Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd,  under the Ministry of Coal,  contributed Rs. 4.30 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, including Rs.2.30 crores,  as one day salary from NLC India’s  employees.  The assistance is for  fostering recovery of the people affected by the recent flood caused by  Cyclone  Michaung  that devastated Chennai and the surrounding districts of Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu,  and also  to help people affected by the recent unprecedented heavy rain  in the southern districts of Tuticorin and Tirunelveli.

NLC India Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli handed over the cheque for Rs. 4.30 crore today to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri. M.K. Stalin, at Tamil Nadu Government Secretariat in the presence of Chief Secretary Shri. Shiv Das Meena.

NLC India had also extended its helping hand by deploying 18 giant 25 HP water pumps along with its engineers and technicians during 5th to 15th December and cleared inundation of crucial locations  and cleared 51,20,000 cubic feet of water from the flood affected dwelling places.

Presently, from 17th December, NLC India has deployed 12 number of similar 25 HP pumps in the flood affected Tuticorin district to mitigate the sufferings due to incessant rain.  Further, drinking water supply is being extended from the RO plant of NLCIL’s Joint Venture Power Plant, NTPL, at Tuticorin. for the people of flood affected areas.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023