Explosions heard in skies over Egypt's Dahab city- Al Qahera News TV:
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 16:55 IST
Explosions were heard over the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported.
"A flying object was downed approximately 2 km from the shores of Dahab," Al Qahera said, citing witnesses. Earlier in December, Egyptian air defences shot down a suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said.
The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have escalated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza.
