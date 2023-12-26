Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences arm gets Rs 284.58 cr income tax demand notice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 17:02 IST
Zydus Lifesciences arm gets Rs 284.58 cr income tax demand notice
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its arm Zydus Healthcare Ltd has been served an income tax notice demand of Rs 284.58 crore for for the assessment year 2023-2024.

Zydus Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, has received an intimation under section 143(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (IT Act), determining demand of Rs 284.58 crore, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

The intimation is for the assessment year 2023-2024 from the CPC, Income Tax Department, it added.

The demand is determined due to ''apparent mistakes while processing its return of income'', it said.

''The company strongly believes that once the rectification will be made, the entire demand will be deleted,'' Zydus Lifesciences said.

ZHL has already disagreed with demand on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. It is also going to file Rectification Application under section 154 of the IT Act, before the CPC as well as before the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer against the said intimation, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023