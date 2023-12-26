Construction worker killed, another injured as lift cable snaps in Delhi's Narela

A 40-year-old labourer was killed and another suffered serious injuries in outer Delhi's Narela area after a lift of a factory malfunctioned, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night, when Neel Mani and Anil Kumar (36) were climbing the upper portion of the factory which is around 40 feet above the ground level, a senior police officer said.

''We have taken custody of the body of Mani. It has been sent for autopsy, while injured Kumar was rushed to the hospital. We have registered an FIR into the matter under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),'' the officer said.

Investigation of the spot revealed that the cable of the lift snapped due to which it had a free fall from a height of around 30 feet, police said.

''Both had received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Mani died during treatment. The matter is being investigated,'' the officer said.

