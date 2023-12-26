Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 17:27 IST
NLC India contributes Rs 4.30 cr to CM Relief Fund for flood affected people of Tamil Nadu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

State-owned NLC India Ltd has contributed Rs 4.30 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for flood affected people of Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains, and startling residents.

''NLC India Ltd, under the Ministry of Coal, contributed Rs 4.30 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, including Rs 2.30 crores, as one day salary from NLC India's employees,'' according to an official statement.

The assistance is for fostering recovery of the people affected by the recent flood caused by Cyclone Michaung that devastated Chennai and the surrounding districts of Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu, and also to help people affected by the recent unprecedented heavy rain in the southern districts of Tuticorin and Tirunelveli.

NLC India Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli handed over the cheque of Rs 4.30 crore on Monday to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

NLC India had also extended its helping hand by deploying 18 giant water pumps along with its engineers and technicians during and cleared inundation of crucial locations and cleared water from the flood-affected dwelling places.

