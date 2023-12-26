Left Menu

HC directs Himachal govt to shift state police chief, Kangra SP over bizman's complaint

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-12-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 18:01 IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra superintendent of police so that they do not influence the probe in a businessman's complaint about threat to his life.

In his complaint, Palampur-based businessman Nishant Sharma has alleged threat to him, his family and property. He had also questioned the role of the Director General of Police who had allegedly made calls to him, asking him to come to Shimla.

''Shift them to other posts where they would not have any opportunity to influence the investigation in the case,'' said a division bench of Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua.

''In the light of the material available to us in this case till date, we are satisfied that exceptional circumstances do exist for intervening in the matter, more particularly when the respondent Home Secretary had chosen to turn a blind eye to the said material for reasons best known to it,'' the order said.

