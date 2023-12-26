Left Menu

Key TTP member involved in rocket attack on Pak Army camp identified amongst terrorists killed in Punjab shootout

The terrorist killed in a shootout with police in Pakistans Punjab province last week has been identified as a key TTP operative who was involved in a rocket attack on an army camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday.The Counter Terrorism Department CTD of Punjab police shot dead two terrorists in the Chiniot area, some 200 km from Lahore, on Saturday.One of the terrorists was identified as Ghazanfar Nadim alias Khalid Habib who was carrying a bounty of PKR 50 lakh.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 26-12-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 18:07 IST
Key TTP member involved in rocket attack on Pak Army camp identified amongst terrorists killed in Punjab shootout
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The terrorist killed in a shootout with police in Pakistan's Punjab province last week has been identified as a key TTP operative who was involved in a rocket attack on an army camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police shot dead two terrorists in the Chiniot area, some 200 km from Lahore, on Saturday.

One of the terrorists was identified as Ghazanfar Nadim alias Khalid Habib who was carrying a bounty of PKR 50 lakh. On Tuesday, the authorities identified the other killed terrorist as Younas, a key Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) member.

''Younas was wanted by the Dera Ismail Khan police for his involvement in several cases of terrorism in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was also involved in the attack on Pakistan Army Camp at Shikai. Apart from this, his record includes communal target killings and high-profile kidnappings,'' the CTD said.

The other terrorist Nadim was the mastermind of a bomb attack on the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) building in Faisalabad city, some 130 km from Lahore. In 2011, a powerful car-borne improvised explosive device blast took place outside the ISI building in the civil-lines area in Faisalabad in which 25 people were killed and 100 others were wounded.

''Nadim was a key commander of the banned TTP in Punjab province. He was also involved in 11 major terror activities, including attacks on Shia Muslims in the country in which 50 people were killed,'' the CTD said, adding that he had been absconding since 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023