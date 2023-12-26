Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts - state media
The Syrian armed forces shot down eight drones aimed at towns and military positions in countryside near Aleppo and Idlib, Syrian state media said on Tuesday citing the defence ministry.
The armed forces prevented the drones, which the ministry said belonged to "terrorists," from reaching their targets, state media reported.
