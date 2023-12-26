UKMTO says explosion heard and missiles sighted near Yemen's Hodeidah

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday said it received a report of an incident involving a vessel about 60 nautical miles (nM) from Yemen's Hodeidah port, adding that an explosion was heard and missiles were sighted 4 nM from the position.

UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew were safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)