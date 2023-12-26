UKMTO says explosion heard and missiles sighted near Yemen's Hodeidah
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-12-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 18:14 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday said it received a report of an incident involving a vessel about 60 nautical miles (nM) from Yemen's Hodeidah port, adding that an explosion was heard and missiles were sighted 4 nM from the position.
UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew were safe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
- Hodeidah
Advertisement