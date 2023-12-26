DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

For other diaries, please see:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26 ** MOSCOW - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Russia (To Dec. 29)

** MOSCOW - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day visit to Russia (Final day) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for talks in Moscow - 1000 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 1

TALLIN - 14th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 4

** ANKARA - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits Ankara to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan for talks likely focusing on the situation in Gaza, Syria, bilateral ties, and regional developments. BURMA - 76th anniversary of Burma's independence. PALM SPRINGS, CA – 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 15) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2024. (To Jan 19) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7 BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 45th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

BHUTAN - Bhutanese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

SRI JAYAWARDENEPURA KOTTE - Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, will visit Sri Lanka. (To Jan. 13) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

SINT MAARTEN - Election for Staten (Sint Maarten Parliament). WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 HAITI - 14th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 21)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

TAIWAN - Election for Taiwanese Presidency. TAIWAN - Taiwanese Election for Taiwanese Legislative Yuan. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

COMOROS - Election for Comoran Presidency. TUNISIA - 14th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 15

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2024 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 19)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT - 13th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 NEW DELHI - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India's capital New Delhi for India's Republic Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28 FINLAND - Finland holds presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 30 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To Jan. 31) GYMNICH, BELGIUM - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (To Jan. 31) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4 EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Legislative Assembly Election. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AZERBAIJAN - Azerbaijani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 PAKISTAN - Pakistani National Assembly Election. CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. SENEGAL - Senegalese Presidency Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - -

