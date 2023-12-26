Infrastructure of govt health centres to be enhanced using CSR funds from pvt firms: K'taka govt

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday said it is proposing to enhance the infrastructure of government health centres by utilising CSR funds from private companies. A grant of Rs three crore from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund has been earmarked to upgrade the infrastructure of 10 government health centres in Raichur district through CSR Box, they said.

These centres include those at Gunjahalli, Gabburu, Udmagala, Masarkal, Gillasugur, Koppara, Balaganuru, Galaga, Ballatagi and Ramadurga, officials said. ''Through CSRBOX, the CSR funds of various private companies will be utilised to develop infrastructure in approximately 200 government health centres across the state. The estimated cost for this initiative is Rs 100 crore. The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka is signing a Letter of Intent with CSRBOX today for the upgradation, marking a significant step towards enhancing healthcare facilities,'' the Health department said in a statement. Additionally, the 'Community Healthcare Clinic' (Wellness on Wheels), a pioneering CSR Project by the Volvo Group and Narayana Health in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare has earmarked Rs two crore CSR fund for providing free healthcare facilities to rural communities. For the first time, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has appointed a Deputy Director as the State Level Nodal Officer, it said. ''This strategic move aims to strengthen relationships with private companies, facilitating the improvement of infrastructure in government health centres through the CSR fund of private companies,'' the officials stated. The collaborative effort between the Health Department and private organizations seeks to provide high-quality and well-equipped medical facilities in government health centres. This initiative will contribute significantly to offering quality treatment and promoting the overall health and well-being of the public, the statement added.

