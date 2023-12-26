Police officer calls for alertness during 5-day winter festival in J-K’s Doda

As the five-day winter festival is scheduled to commence in Bhaderwah valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday, a senior police officer called for strict vigil in the district for the success of the event aimed at attracting tourists and new year revellers.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom was speaking at the Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting which was attended by officers of Army, Central Armed Police Force and intelligence agencies, a police spokesperson said.

The participants shared their views, suggestions and assessment on the present security scenario of the district and held a threadbare discussion on the present security situation and chalked out a strategy for a joint and effective mechanism for efficient monitoring and security surveillance on ground, the spokesperson said. Addressing the meeting, the SSP emphasised upon officers to ensure alertness and vigil in their areas in view of the winter festival in Bhaderwah which is expected to witness large gathering of tourists.

The officers were advised to exercise effective area domination and surveillance on anti-social elements, social media monitoring so that mischievous persons and rumour mongers may not succeed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district, the spokesperson said. According to district officials, the 'Vibrant Bhaderwah Winter Festival' from December 27 to December 31 will be celebrated at different locations. Several activities have been planned at famed destinations like Qilla (Fort), Jae Valley, Guldanda, and Gatha Park where the visitor would also have a taste of local cuisines, they said.

Bhaderwah, an emerging tourist destination is witnessing the arrival of a huge number of tourists from across the country and abroad, throughout the year reflecting its huge potential to become the most favoured destination in the country. Over 6.5 lakh tourists have visited the valley this year, which speaks a lot about its potential in the tourism industry, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the SSP inaugurated a retired police personnel grievance cell at district police lines Doda with a twin objective to educate them about the benefits being extended by the department from time to time and also to address their issues. The officers later held an interaction with the retired police personnel and the family members of the deceased cops. In the meeting, the retirees highlighted many issues and demands like special reservation for wards of retired and slain police personnel in government jobs and organising of medical camps.

