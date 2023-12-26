Ukraine's top general says he is not satisfied with work of army draft offices

Ukrainian army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Tuesday that he was not satisfied with the work of military draft offices that are responsible for mobilising troops to keep up the war effort against Russian forces.

Zaluzhnyi made the comments at a press conference in Kyiv a day after Ukraine's parliament published the text of a draft law containing reforms to the army draft programme, including lowering the age of men who can be mobilised to 25 from 27.

