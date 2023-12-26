14-year-old consumes poison after being scolded over mobile phone use, dies

A 14-year-old boy here allegedly consumed poison after his family members scolded him for excessive use of the mobile phone and died during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

This was the second such incident reported in the city in the last two months, officials said. Mohit (14), a resident of Annapurna police station limits, allegedly consumed poison two weeks ago after his parents rebuked him for being glued to the mobile phone.

He died at a hospital during treatment on Monday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.

Detailed investigation was underway, he said. According to police officials, a number of suicides related to mobile phone addiction among minors have been reported in the recent past.

On November 24, Hema (16), a class 10 student and resident of Heera Nagar police station limits, allegedly hanged herself when her mother asked her to put away her mobile phone and eat her meal, Vishwakarma said.

