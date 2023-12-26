Left Menu

14-year-old consumes poison after being scolded over mobile phone use, dies

Mohit 14, a resident of Annapurna police station limits, allegedly consumed poison two weeks ago after his parents rebuked him for being glued to the mobile phone.He died at a hospital during treatment on Monday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.Detailed investigation was underway, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:17 IST
14-year-old consumes poison after being scolded over mobile phone use, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy here allegedly consumed poison after his family members scolded him for excessive use of the mobile phone and died during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

This was the second such incident reported in the city in the last two months, officials said. Mohit (14), a resident of Annapurna police station limits, allegedly consumed poison two weeks ago after his parents rebuked him for being glued to the mobile phone.

He died at a hospital during treatment on Monday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.

Detailed investigation was underway, he said. According to police officials, a number of suicides related to mobile phone addiction among minors have been reported in the recent past.

On November 24, Hema (16), a class 10 student and resident of Heera Nagar police station limits, allegedly hanged herself when her mother asked her to put away her mobile phone and eat her meal, Vishwakarma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023