Cab drivers, ex-waiter arrested for robbing rider after giving lift in Gurugram

Gurugram Police has arrested two cab drivers and an accomplice of theirs for allegedly robbing a commuter after giving him a lift in their cab, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused revealed that they robbed the person for money to buy alcohol for a party.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday night when a man hailed a cab for a lift from Sikandarpur to his home in Delhi's Mahipalpur. The car had four people already sitting inside.

Soon after, the men inside started thrashing the complainant and snatched his mobile phone and the cash on him and left him stranded on the Golf Course road in Sector 42, said police.

The matter was registered at Sushant Lok Police Station.

A team of crime unit, Sector 10 arrested three people from Delhi on Monday, said police.

The three were identified as Sahil Khan alias Sallu, 19, Mohammad Shahid alias Channa, 24, and Wasim Ali, all natives of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Shahid and Wasim were the cab drivers and Sahil used to work as a waiter in a restaurant in Ambience mall, said police, adding, all three dropped out of school before they could complete Class 10.

''The accused revealed that they were going to hold a liquor party Saturday night and they committed the robbery by offering a lift to the victim in their cab to meet the expenses,'' said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.

Dahiya said the car used in the crime had been borrowed by Mohammad Shahid from his friend.

''We have recovered the car, stolen mobile, and cash from their possession. We are questioning the accused and further probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)