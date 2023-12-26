Left Menu

Construction worker killed, another injured as lift cable snaps in Delhi's Narela

A 40-year-old labourer was killed and another suffered serious injuries in outer Delhis Narela area after the cable of a lift installed at a factory snapped, police said on Tuesday.The accident took place on Monday night, when Nemi Chand and Anirudh Chauhan 28 were climbing the upper portion of the factory.The lift was already loaded with heavy construction material.

A 40-year-old labourer was killed and another suffered serious injuries in outer Delhi's Narela area after the cable of a lift installed at a factory snapped, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night, when Nemi Chand and Anirudh Chauhan (28) were climbing the upper portion of the factory.

''The lift was already loaded with heavy construction material. As the lift reached the first floor, its cable broke and it had a free fall from the first floor to the basement from a height of around 30 feet,'' a senior police officer said.

''We have taken custody of the body of Chand. It has been sent for autopsy, while injured Chauhan was rushed to the hospital,'' the officer said.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), against the owner and the contractor of the factory.

Investigation of the spot revealed that the cable of the lift snapped due to which it had a free fall, police said.

''Both had received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Chand died during treatment. We got to know that Chauhan, along with Chand, was going to the first floor to cook, when the cable of the lift snapped. Both were working as labourers and had been staying there,'' an investigator said.

