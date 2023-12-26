Israel cooperating with India over New Delhi embassy blast - foreign ministry
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:40 IST
Israeli authorities are cooperating with their Indian counterparts to investigate the cause of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, Israel's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
It said all staff were unharmed following the blast.
