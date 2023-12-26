Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman assesses damages due to floods in Thoothukudi

During the visit, she received a 72-page memorandum on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government emphasising the critical need for Central funds for response, relief and restoration efforts in the rain-ravaged districts in the state. They handed over a comprehensive 72-page memorandum underscoring the critical need for funds in response, relief, and restoration efforts, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Thoothukudi district on Tuesday and assessed the impact of floods in various parts. During the visit, she received a 72-page memorandum on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government emphasising the critical need for Central funds for response, relief and restoration efforts in the rain-ravaged districts in the state. Accompanied by Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan and state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Sitharaman chaired a review meeting on the flood situation and reviewed the steps taken by various agencies. DMK MP Kanimozhi, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran and officials too participated. The Union Finance Minister visited Murapanadu Kovilpathu at Srivaikuntam taluk and Kurinji Nagar and interacted with the women.

Thenarasu, Kanimozhi and senior officials briefed Sitharaman about the present situation and relief works being carried out by the state government. They handed over a comprehensive 72-page memorandum underscoring the critical need for funds in response, relief, and restoration efforts, Chief Minister M K Stalin said. ''Having weathered 50 cyclones in the past century, Tamil Nadu, with the second-largest coastline in India, remains under constant threat. Recent torrential rainfall in southern districts adds to the woes post-cyclone Michaung,'' the Chief Minister said in a social media post on X. With only limited funds available under SDRF, the damage far exceeds the current resources, he said. ''Tamil Nadu earnestly seeks substantial assistance from the Union Government to confront these unprecedented challenges,'' the Chief Minister said in the post.

