Six injured in militant attack on vehicle in restive NW Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:59 IST
At least six people were injured when militants fired at a passenger coach in a restive district in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering three tribal districts.

The six injured belong to the Shia community.

Militants fired at the passenger coach in Hangu Bara Abbas Hail in the jurisdiction of Hangu Cantonment police. The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, police said.

District Police Officer Hangu Nisar Ahmed rushed to the site of the incident along with heavy police contingents and launched a massive search operation to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

