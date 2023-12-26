Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as rate-cut bets strengthen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2023
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as growing bets of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve lifted investor sentiment after Christmas holidays.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.93 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 37,405.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.23 points, or 0.09%, at 4,758.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 35.72 points, or 0.24%, to 15,028.69 at the opening bell.

