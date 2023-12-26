US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as rate-cut bets strengthen

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as growing bets of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve lifted investor sentiment after Christmas holidays.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.93 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 37,405.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.23 points, or 0.09%, at 4,758.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 35.72 points, or 0.24%, to 15,028.69 at the opening bell.

