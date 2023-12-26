Left Menu

Man booked for objectionable social media posts against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav and others

Navi Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly circulating objectionable posts on social media against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray and other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly circulating objectionable posts on social media against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an official said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made so far, a CBD Belapur police station official said, adding that the complaint was lodged by a woman who lives in Navi Mumbai. ''The complainant came across allegedly objectionable posts on social media against MVA leaders including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray on December 24,'' the official said quoting the FIR.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he said. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

