Left Menu

Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search operation underway

Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call about a blast near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district but no explosive has been found yet, officials said.The search operation is underway, they said.When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, We can confirm that around 548 pm there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:13 IST
Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search operation underway
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call about a blast near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district but no explosive has been found yet, officials said.

The search operation is underway, they said.

When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, ''We can confirm that around 5:48 pm there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation.'' According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room). The fire department immediately sent two fire engines to the spot.

Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, the fire officials said.

Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy.

A guard deployed at Hindi Bhawan told the media that he heard a loud noise behind the embassy and informed the police.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell has also reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and security personnel have been deployed.

Police officials said that they are searching each and every corner of the area. No explosive has been found so far and the search operation is still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023