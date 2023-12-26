Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:51 IST
Case registered against man for posting objectionable videos of two women on social media
Nhava Sheva police in the district has registered a case under the Information Technology Act against a man for allegedly posting objectionable pictures and videos of two sisters on social media.

The man, a resident of Uran in Navi Mumbai area, allegedly created an Instagram account under a fake name and posted the material, said an official.

The accused was identified as Pankaj Gharat.

No arrest has been made in the case and probe was on, the official said.

