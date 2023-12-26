Drug peddlers planning murder caught with pistol in Gurugram

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:01 IST
Three drug peddlers, all in their 20s, were arrested for allegedly planning the murder of an informant, police here said on Wednesday.

The three were identified as Subham, 22, a resident of Krishna Nagar, Prashant Parashar, 21, a resident of Devilal colony, -- both from Gurugram -- and Bhakti Lama, 25, a native of west Bengal, they said.

A country-made pistol was recovered from Prashant, five cartridges from Subham, and Bhakti Lama was held in possession of 22.80 grams of heroin, said police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that all of them are addicted to high-end drugs or in their sale or supply, said police.

The accused revealed that Prashant had earlier been caught with a stolen motorcycle at the information of a local resident.

''Prashant along with his associates intended to murder the informant but the police caught all the accused with the weapon before they could commit the murder. We are questioning the accused,'' said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

All three of them have a criminal background, with Bhakti Lama involved in eight cases, including those related to drug supply and child abuse, and Subham and Prashant with two cases each against them, said police.

