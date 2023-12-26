Man poisons self, family; dies along with daughter

A 40-year-old man allegedly gave poison to his wife and two minor daughters before consuming it himself following which he along with one of the girls died in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Laxmi Nagar locality under the Jamul police station limits.

As per the preliminary information, on Monday night Hemlal Verma gave some poisonous substance to his wife Janvi Verma (27) and two daughters, 14 years old and 11 years old, telling them it was a medicine for cold and cough.

He himself consumed the substance too, a police official said.

When the girls began to scream in pain, Hemlal's father went to their room and found that all four were vomiting. He shifted them to the hospital with the help of neighbours. ''Hemlal and his elder daughter Priya died during treatment on Tuesday while the condition of his wife and another daughter was said to be critical,'' the official added.

His third and the youngest daughter was with her grandfather at the time of the incident, he said.

Hemlal worked as a contractual worker with the Bhilai municipal corporation, the official said, adding that probe was underway to ascertain the reasons for his actions.

