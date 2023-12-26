Left Menu

Aditya Birla Capital infuses Rs 900 cr in two subsidiaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:10 IST
Aditya Birla Capital infuses Rs 900 cr in two subsidiaries
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified financial services player Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Tuesday said it has infused Rs 849.99 crore and Rs 50 crore in two wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Aditya Birla Finance and Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd, respectively.

The investments were done through rights basis, ABCL said in a regulatory filing.

Pursuant to the investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and both continue to be wholly-owned subsidiaries, it said.

ABCL made the investment in Aditya Birla Finance to meet its growth and funding requirements and improve its leverage ratio, it said.

The investment in the other wholly-owned subsidiary is to meet growth and funding requirements, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023