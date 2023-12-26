Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh
- Country:
- India
Five Naxalites surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a senior official said.
They were active in the Gangaloor Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist group as militia 'deputy commander', Gram Rakashak Dal member, and militia 'commander', and involved in several violent incidents in the past, he said.
They will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he said.
The five Naxalites turned themselves in citing disappointment with hollow Maoist ideology and impressed with the state's rehabilitation policy, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gram Rakashak Dal
- Naxalites
- Bijapur
- Chhattisgarh
- Maoist
ALSO READ
One Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan killed, another injured in blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district: Police.
BSF jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites arrested for involvement in IED blast resulting in death of BSF Head Constable
CRPF sub-inspector killed, jawan injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattigsarh's Sukma district: Police.