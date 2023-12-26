Left Menu

Case against law student for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:31 IST
Case against law student for insulting Mahatma Gandhi
The Kerala police on Tuesday registered a case against a final year law student, who is also a local SFI leader, for allegedly insulting a statue of the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi recently.

A case has been registered against Adeen Nazar, a final year law student of Bharath Matha College here based on a complaint filed by the KSU activists of the institution.

A case has been registered under sections 153 (promoting disharmony) and 426 (mischief) against him, a senior police official told PTI.

According to the FIR, the accused had on December 21 kept a pair of black sunglasses on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed inside the college campus.

It also says that he had captured a video after keeping the sunglasses and garlanding the statue and shared it on college WhatsApp groups.

The complaint alleged that his actions amounted to insulting the greatness of Gandhiji with an intention to create disharmony in society. Police have registered the case and started investigation. Meanwhile, neither the accused nor the SFI has reacted to the issue.

