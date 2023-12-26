Left Menu

Case registered over triple talaq, harassment of married woman

A case has been registered by Navi Mumbai police against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, an official said on Tuesday.Besides a case under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019, which bans instant triple talaq, offences were also registered against Sameer Sheikh 32, the husband, and three other members of his family for allegedly subjecting the 27-year-old woman to cruelty, said an official of NRI police station.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:35 IST
Case registered over triple talaq, harassment of married woman
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered by Navi Mumbai police against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans instant triple talaq, offences were also registered against Sameer Sheikh (32), the husband, and three other members of his family for allegedly subjecting the 27-year-old woman to cruelty, said an official of NRI police station. No arrest has been made in the case yet, he said.

As per the woman, her in-laws harassed her and also beat her up on a few occasions.

Recently, they sent her a legal notice by post which said she had been given talaq twice earlier, and it was being given for the third time now. They also misappropriated the gold which she had brought with her at the time of marriage, the complaint stated.

Further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023