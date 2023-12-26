UP: Faridpur municipality chairman booked for murder of worker

A case has been registered against the chairman of the Faridpur Municipal Corporation in Bareilly district for allegedly murdering a labourer working at his house by pushing him off the roof, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the case was registered against Sharafat Jariwala on Monday night based on a complaint by the 32-year-old victim's wife.

Complainant Reena, a resident of the Rampura Ratan area under the Faridpur police station area, said her husband Narendra Maurya was involved in some construction work at Jariwala's residence.

She alleged that around 3 pm on Monday, the municipality chairman abused Maurya for wrapping up the day's work early and pushed him off the roof after an argument.

The worker was rushed to the Faridpur Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Mishra said police have started an investigation.

