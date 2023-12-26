Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Vidarbha tour

The 53rd leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Tuesday arrived here for a tour of the Vidarbha region.

After leading afternoon prayers here, the Syedna left for Amravati, and he would be meeting community members in Murtizapur, Akola, Washim, Hingoli, Wardha, and Chandrapur, a release from the community said.

He is also scheduled to deliver sermons and counsel community members during the visit. Taiyeb Arif, media coordinator for the Dawoodi Bohras of Nagpur, said the Syedna was visiting the city after seven years. The city is home to some 6,500 Dawoodi Bohras and houses five Bohra Masjids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)