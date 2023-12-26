Gaza war will go on for months, Israel's military chief says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:44 IST
Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will likely go on for many months, the country's military chief Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday.
"There are no short cuts in dismantling a terrorist organization," Halevi told reporters in a televised statement on the Gaza border. "We will reach Hamas' leadership," he added.
