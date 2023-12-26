Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken, White House's Sullivan

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday to discuss the conflict in Gaza and the return of hostages held by Islamist group Hamas, the White House said.

The meeting in Washington comes as the United States has publicly urged Israel to do more to protect civilians in Gaza amid the rising death toll from the conflict. Blinken also held a call with Dermer earlier this month. The days around Christmas have seen

an upsurge in the war, particularly in a central area just south of the seasonal waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched fresh air strikes against central Gaza on Tuesday, where the United Nations said it was alarmed by an intensification of Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians in one part of the enclave since Christmas Eve. Hamas killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages on Oct. 7 in the deadliest day in Israeli history. Since then, Israel has assaulted Hamas-ruled Gaza, with Palestinian health authorities saying nearly 21,000 people have been confirmed killed in Israeli strikes and thousands more are feared buried under rubble.

