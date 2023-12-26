Left Menu

Proud moment for India: PM Modi on INS Imphal's commissioning into Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the commissioning of INS Imphal into the Indian Navy as a proud moment for India and said it is a testament to the countrys growing self-reliance in defence.It epitomises our naval excellence and engineering prowess.

Proud moment for India: PM Modi on INS Imphal's commissioning into Navy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the commissioning of INS Imphal into the Indian Navy as a proud moment for India and said it is a testament to the country's growing self-reliance in defence.

''It epitomises our naval excellence and engineering prowess. Compliments to everyone involved in this milestone for Aatmanirbharta. We shall keep securing our seas and strengthening our nation,'' Modi said in a post on X. His remarks came after the Navy's post of the warship being commissioned.

True to the motto 'Always Ready', the warship and its crew will meet any challenge and every mission in service of the Navy and the nation, the Navy said. Earlier, stealth guided missile destroyer Imphal, which has an ability to fire extended range supersonic BrahMos missile, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mumbai. INS Imphal is the first warship to have been named after a city from northeast India.

It was delivered to the Navy on October 20 after the completion of a rigorous and comprehensive trial programme both in the harbour and at sea.

