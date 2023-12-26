Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, no one injured

A blast occurred near the Israel embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave here on Tuesday evening. No one was injured in the incident and an ''abusive'' letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador has been found near the site, officials said.

A search operation is underway and all staff are unharmed. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also examined the site, they said.

The explosion and the recovery of the letter is a grim reminder of the 2021 blast near the embassy in which some cars were damaged. The NIA had probed the case.

Security has been high around the Israel embassy since the war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this year, security officials said.

When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, ''We can confirm that around 5:48 pm there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation.'' Deputy Chief of Mission (Israel) Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, ''All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further.'' Police sources said a typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the explosion site behind the embassy premises.

The letter is ''abusive'' in nature. It has been sent to the forensic lab to check for fingerprints, they said.

''It's a one-page letter written in English. It is suspected to be related to some organisation,'' a police source said.

An almost three-hour-long search operation was conducted in the area. Every corner of the area was searched, the officer said.

Another officer said no traces of burnt explosives were found at the spot.

Security officials who visited the spot said since no remnants of the explosive were found at the spot, the possibility of a ''chemical explosion'' cannot be ruled out.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm. The fire department immediately sent two fire engines to the spot.

Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy. A guard deployed at the Central Hindi Training Institute told reporters that he heard a loud sound and saw smoke billowing from a tree in the green belt area.

Soon after the explosion, which took place in a green belt area outside the Central Hindi Training Institute located near the embassy, teams of Delhi Police's Special Cell, bomb disposal squad and fire department rushed to the spot. Later, a team of the NIA also examined the site, a senior police officer said.

In February 2012, a bomb was planted under an Israeli embassy car here, injuring a diplomat's wife.

