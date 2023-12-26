Left Menu

Govt extends online application period for non-preferential certificate of origin till Dec 31, 2024

The government on Tuesday extended the transition period for mandatory online filing of applications for non-preferential certificate of origin till December 31, 2024. The transition period for mandatory filing of applications for non-preferential certificate of origin through the e-CoO platform has ben further extended till December 31, 2024, it said.

The government on Tuesday extended the transition period for mandatory online filing of applications for non-preferential certificate of origin till December 31, 2024. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a trade notice said during this period, the existing systems of processing non-preferential certificate of origin applications in manual mode is permitted. An exporter has to submit a Certificate of Origin (CoO) at the landing port of the importing country. The document is important to claim duty concessions under Free-Trade Agreements (FTAs). This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from. ''The transition period for mandatory filing of applications for non-preferential certificate of origin through the e-CoO platform has ben further extended till December 31, 2024,'' it said.

