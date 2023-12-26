Fire destroys hotel kitchen

A major fire destroyed the kitchen of a hotel in Vasai area of the district on Tuesday evening, an official said. Nobody was injured in the incident. The fire broke out in the kitchen of the hotel situated near the Vasai railway station around 6.30 pm and local fire brigade personnel brought it under control within an hour, he said.

Short circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire and further probe was on.

