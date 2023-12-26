Left Menu

College students detained for chain-snatching

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-12-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 22:33 IST
Three minor college students have been detained for allegedly snatching chains of morning walkers and jewellery worth Rs 90,000 has been seized from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were 16 to 17 years old and stayed together in a hostel though they studied at different colleges, said assistant police inspector Nana Linge.

On the night of December 19, a woman's chain was snatched in Virat Nagar locality under Vivekanand chowk police station limits. After receiving a tip-off that some college students were trying to sell off stolen chains, police questioned them, the official said.

The trio confessed to the crime and said they had taken to chain-snatching for buying a new mobile phone. They have been sent to an observation home and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

