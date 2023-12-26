Israel acts wherever it has to, army chief says after Syria strike

Israel's military chief, asked on Tuesday about a reported Israeli strike that killed a senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Syria, declined to comment but said Israeli forces work throughout the region.

An Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed a senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, three security sources and Iranian state media said. "I will not comment on various actions we take. The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is working together with other security organizations throughout the Middle East, within the borders of the state, around the borders of the state," Herzi Halevi told reporters near Gaza when asked about the strike.

"We take whatever action necessary to make it very clear that we are very determined to defend the country, are willing to go far," Chief of the General Staff Halevi said. The adviser, known as Sayyed Razi Mousavi, was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran. The Revolutionary Guards said Israel would suffer for killing Mousavi, who held the Guards' rank of brigadier-general.

