In coma since 2015 after injury in anti-terror op, Territorial Army officer dies in Jalandhar

A lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, who had been in a coma since November 2015 after sustaining gunshot injuries in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, has died in a Jalandhar hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

Lt Colonel K S Natt was cremated with full military honours in Jalandhar earlier in the day.

The Patahirri Garrison in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district paid rich tributes to Natt during the day. Officers and troops of the Kupwara Terriers unit laid wreaths at its war memorial and observed a two-minute silence to honour his sacrifice.

Natt was posted with the 160 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army at the time of the encounter in November 2015. He was leading a combing operation against terrorists holed up in a densely forested area of Manigah in Kupwara when he was injured, they said.

''During the search, the officer along with his party approached the location of the terrorists. Suddenly, he was charged at by a 'fidayeen' and grievously injured. However, despite his injuries and without any concern for his safety, he advanced towards the terrorist's location and eliminated him,'' an official said.

He said the officer was evacuated from the encounter site on priority to 168 MH Drugmulla, and after being treated at the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar and the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, he was shifted to the Military Hospital (MH) Jalandhar, where he had been comatose since 2015. He passed away on Sunday.

''In line with the armed forces' rich legacy of honouring its fallen heroes, Kupwara Terriers organised a wreath-laying ceremony at Patahirri Garrison, Kupwara, to commemorate and honour the sacrifice and martyrdom of Late Lt Col K S Natt,'' he said.

Natt is survived by his wife Navpreet Kaur, two daughters -- 19-year-old Guneet and nine-year-old Asmeet -- and his father, an Army veteran himself. His eldest daughter lit the funeral pyre.

''I do not know how my story will end, but no one will say I gave up,'' his father said, reading out Natt's last message that had been recorded on his mobile phone on WhatsApp and handed over to his family by the Army after the Kupwara incident. His father said he never lost hope that his son would one day come out of the coma and was tended to by the family all these years.

''He fought with his injuries and ultimately it was God's will which has taken place,'' he said. ''I am very proud of his son. He has done his duty,'' he added. Natt was originally commissioned as a Short Service Commission Officer in the Brigade of Guards in 1998. He served in the regular Army for 14 years before being relieved in 2012.

He joined the Territorial Army following the completion of his service as a Short Service Commission Officer.

