Left Menu

Man arrested for murdering wife in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-12-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 23:30 IST
Man arrested for murdering wife in Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife with the intention of implicating his nephews in the murder, police said.

The incident occurred in Joli village of the Bhopa area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Kumar said.

Idris has an old rivalry with his nephews, Kumar said, adding that he slit his 65-year-old wife Zubeiba's throat on December 22 and had planned to implicate his nephews in the crime.

The murder weapon has been recovered, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023