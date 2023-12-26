Man arrested for murdering wife in Muzaffarnagar

An elderly man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife with the intention of implicating his nephews in the murder, police said.

The incident occurred in Joli village of the Bhopa area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Kumar said.

Idris has an old rivalry with his nephews, Kumar said, adding that he slit his 65-year-old wife Zubeiba's throat on December 22 and had planned to implicate his nephews in the crime.

The murder weapon has been recovered, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)