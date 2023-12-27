MSC vessel en route from Saudi to Pakistan was attacked in the Red Sea- statement
Updated: 27-12-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 00:46 IST
Mediterranean Shipping Co. said container ship United VIII was attacked while transiting the Red Sea on Tuesday.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia also on Tuesday claimed to have fired missiles at the vessel, without saying it was struck.
"All crew are safe with no reported injuries and a thorough assessment of the vessel is being conducted," MSC said in a statement said
