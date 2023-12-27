MSC vessel en route from Saudi to Pakistan was attacked in the Red Sea- statement

Mediterranean Shipping Co. said container ship United VIII was attacked while transiting the Red Sea on Tuesday.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia also on Tuesday claimed to have fired missiles at the vessel, without saying it was struck.

"All crew are safe with no reported injuries and a thorough assessment of the vessel is being conducted," MSC said in a statement said

