Sullivan, Israel's Dermer discuss war phase transition- White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2023 07:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 07:04 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer discussed planning for the day after the Israel-Hamas war, including governance and security in Gaza, a White House official said on Tuesday.
Sullivan and Dermer also discussed efforts to bring home the remaining hostages and a transition to a different phase of the war to maximize focus on high-value Hamas targets when they met on Tuesday, the official said.
