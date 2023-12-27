US 'greatly concerned' by IAEA report of Iran's increase in uranium enrichment
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 07:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is 'greatly concerned' by an IAEA report of Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium, a White House national security council spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"Iran's nuclear escalation is all the more concerning at a time when Iran-backed proxies continue their dangerous and destabilizing activities in the region, including the recent deadly drone attack and other attempted attacks in Iraq and Syria and the Houthi attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Iran
- White House
- The United States
- IAEA
- Houthi
- Syria
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden calls 'surge' in antisemitism 'sickening' during White House Hanukkah reception
More than 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in over two months: Taliban
White House's Sullivan says will speak with Israelis about Gaza war timetable
Russia says it's working on major new agreement with Iran
Release of Wall Street Journal reporter from Russia is top priority for Biden - White House