Banned tobacco products worth Rs 13.82 lakh seized in Thane; 1 held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-12-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 09:02 IST
Police have seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 13.82 lakh from a tempo in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested a person transporting the items, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Monday below Rajnoli bridge in Bhiwandi area and spotted the tempo, the official from Kongaon police station said.

The police seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 13,82,400 from the vehicle, he said. The 32-year-old tempo driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

A case was registered against the driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, the official added.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the banned items and to whom he planned to deliver them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

