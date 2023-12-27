Left Menu

Ammonia gas leaks from Chennai fertiliser unit, people experience unease; hospitalised

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 09:24 IST
Ammonia gas leaks from Chennai fertiliser unit, people experience unease; hospitalised
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixels
  • Country:
  • India

Ammonia gas leaked from a fertiliser manufacturing unit at Ennore in north Chennai and several people have been hospitalised, official sources said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred by 11.45 pm on Tuesday, following which over 25 people in the neighbourhood of the manufacturing facility experienced unease and they were taken to nearby hospitals, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023