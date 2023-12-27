Ammonia gas leaks from Chennai fertiliser unit, people experience unease; hospitalised

Ammonia gas leaked from a fertiliser manufacturing unit at Ennore in north Chennai and several people have been hospitalised, official sources said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred by 11.45 pm on Tuesday, following which over 25 people in the neighbourhood of the manufacturing facility experienced unease and they were taken to nearby hospitals, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)