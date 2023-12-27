Left Menu

Suspicious object detected, destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla road

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 10:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla road was suspended temporarily after a gas cylinder was detected by the roadside at Lawaypora on the busy highway during routine patrolling by security forces in the morning, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said. The traffic has been restored on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

